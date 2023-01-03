The future Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, was harassed this Monday (Jan 2, 2023) by a woman at the Greens restaurant, in Brasília. Other customers at the establishment supported her.

The woman was expelled from the establishment by restaurant staff, as customers applauded and shouted: “Long live democracy!” and “Marina! Marina!”. The future Minister of the Environment waved to those present at the site and made a heart gesture with her hands.

Watch (45s):

MARINA SILVA

Chief Executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), announced on December 29 the choice of the environmentalist and deputy elected by the Sustainability Network for the Ministry of the Environment. Marina Silva, 64 years old, already held the position from 2003 to 2008 during the PT’s first 2 terms.

Internationally recognized for defending the preservation of the environment, especially the Amazon rainforest, Marina will be an important asset in the Lula government. She takes office on Wednesday (4.jan).