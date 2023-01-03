Does love not understand social classes? The story has gone viral on social media. a “white Mexican” who recounted how he ended up accepting dating her college car attendant.

They say that for love there is no age, social class or gender or anything, that is why love stories of people with different social status and ages become popular, hence it is not strange that the following case has been made trend in virtual platforms.

It was through the TikTok social network where an Internet user uploaded two videos in which she told her followers how it was that she accepted an appointment to “come comes” from the school where he studied.

According to what the young woman recounted, she used to park in the parking lot of a restaurant that was near her university, where a young man who took care of the cars was.

The “come comes” called her “Señorito Fer”, so both the tiktoker and her friend felt that there was confidence to leave him taking care of their vehicles.

Likewise, the Internet user said that one day in one of their subjects they were left as a project become more involved with a person with whom they have daily contactbut with whom they did not have a friendship or a relationship beyond.

It was at that moment that the tiktoker decided to interview the car attendant where she parked hers when she went to university. After interviewing him, she said, the man began asking her out again.

The young woman, after he insisted so many times, ended up agreeing to go out with the “come come come” because, she assured “she has a chicken heart”, so it was not so strange for her to agree to go out to eat with the man.

Finally, although she had planned to go with the person she was dating at the time, because she felt safe going alone, it turns out that the day she and the “come comes” were going to eat was the earthquake of September 17, 2019so in the end he did not attend the appointment.

“I had to start paying for the university parking lot because if I parked on the street I would see him to get in, that is, clearly, since my last year of university was that I could no longer live my normal life,” the young woman concluded. .