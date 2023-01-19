The Minister of Economy, Finance, European Funds and Digital Administration, Luis Alberto Marín, rejected yesterday that the adaptation of the Budget of the Autonomous Community of 2023 to the new organizational chart of the Executive is going to cause any problem or setback in the regional Administration.

Several sources familiar with the operation of the Autonomous Community consulted yesterday by LA VERDAD agreed that this is one of the obligatory tasks that the Executive must face to achieve the cruising speed that López Miras intends to apply to government action in the shortest possible time. brief possible. The appearance of some difficulty in matching specific items that have to be divided or assigned to two ministries cannot be ruled out, but the general opinion is that the regional treasury has experienced technicians to carry out this task. However, these are jobs that may require a little more than a week and affect the availability of spending on certain items.

The counselor Luis Alberto Marín completely rejects that any of these situations will be generated. The officials of his department began to carry out the budget adjustment on Tuesday afternoon, at the same time that the new advisers took office in the San Esteban Palace.

“There will not be any interruption in expenses and payments” within the daily operation of the regional public administration, says Marín, who also stresses that “an increase in spending will not be generated either”, referring to some criticism of the remodeling of the Government for having increased the number of ministries by two.

The head of the regional treasury guaranteed “normality and continuity” in administrative work while the work of its officials is carried out. “Some dissonance may arise,” he specified, but insisted that the adaptation of the budget will be carried out diligently in a few days.

presidential decrees



The Presidency published in the Official Gazette of the Region at noon on Tuesday, a few hours before the act of inauguration of the directors, the decrees of dismissal and appointment of all affected members of the Government and the reorganization of the autonomous Administration.

In said decree, the order of priority of the directors is established, in which the vice president, Isabel Franco, the Minister of the Presidency, Marcos Ortuño, and the Minister of Economy and Finance, Luis Alberto Marín, occupy the first three places.

The same decree also includes the powers for which each director must be responsible, as well as the bodies attached to each department.