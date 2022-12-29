To Marin Kitagawa from the series My Dress Up Darling It only took one season of his anime to win over a legion of fans and become one of the most present characters in the world of fan art and cosplay.

His presence in this animation is attached to the original manga by Shinichi Fukuda. That is why the events that take place about her barely cover a part of her school life alongside that of her classmate Wakana Gojo.

From what can be seen, the story takes place in the spring to end in the summer. We say this because the snow is absent at the beginning of the series and towards the end Marin and Wakana go to a typical festival of the summer season.

We recommend: Marin Kitagawa takes out the Succubus cosplay and we want My Dress-Up Darling to return.

As the episodes progress we can see this cute girl showing various cosplays but none of them is associated with any season or holiday. That is quite understandable.

So that Marin Kitagawa in the anime of My Dress Up Darling do some cosplay related to Halloween, which would be in autumn, or Christmas, which would take place in winter, you must first reach those seasons.

But that hasn’t stopped various products or campaigns from imagining what Marin would look like. The same can be said of those who do fan art and cosplay. It is when you have to let your imagination fly a bit.

Marin Kitagawa in a very Christmassy cosplay

Marin Kitagawa cosplay from My Dress Up Darling what we bring you now is a contribution by Ame (@ame.x.amee). In this case, we cannot speak of fidelity because Marin has not appeared in the costume worn by the cosplayer.

But she retains some of the characteristics of this student, such as blonde hair with pink tips and reddish eyes. As for the costume she is based on the one she wears Santa Claus.

It is the one that includes the typical red and white hat as well as a red dress with the same colors and a black sash at the waist. This cosplay includes a pair of white bracelets and leg warmers of the same color.

Not a bad idea to create a Christmas rendition of Marin. From what can be seen, she also accompanied her cosplay with a good scenario that is very common in this season.

In addition to My Dress Up Darling we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.