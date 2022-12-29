Get your laundry dry while the heating is low? Do you cook your potatoes best in cold or boiling water? And how do you ensure that listeners hang on to your every word during your presentation? We share the most useful tips we received this year.

1. This button in the car can save you a lot of fuel

Few motorists know what the meaning is of a button with the icon of a car with an arrow in it. The button, which is standard in most modern cars, is primarily intended to protect occupants against toxic gases, for example when driving through a tunnel. It is less well known that with this recirculation mode you can save up to 10 percent fuel on hot days during short journeys. This button ensures that the air in the car itself cools down much faster. The air conditioning does not always have to cool new warm and humid air. Read the whole article here: With this often forgotten button you can save a lot of fuel as a motorist.

2. This is how you keep up your good intentions

How do you get rid of your bad habits: cold turkey or slow down? “Take small steps and set a learning goal,” says behavioral psychologist Daan Remarque. So not ‘I don’t eat meat for a month’, but ‘I want to learn how to make a tasty pasta bolognese without meat’. And be prepared for a relapse. That’s part of it.



Read the whole article here: Sports in one fell swoop, no alcohol and healthy food: then you know for sure that you will not succeed.

3. Do you still paste text with control-V? That can be done smarter

When copying text on the computer with control-V, you take a lot more with you in practice. The clipboard also contains the entire layout of the document, such as the font size, color and font used.

However, there is a second, sometimes more convenient way to paste text, namely by holding down shift in addition to the control and V buttons. Control-shift-V ensures that you put text in something without all the associated frills.

Read the whole article here: Do you still paste text with control-V? That can be done smarter

4. With foil on the windows you save on the energy bill

A standard set of shrink wrap from the hardware store costs about 15 euros. Applying it to the windows is not too difficult. You stick the foil over the window frame and easily blow away the irregularities with a hair dryer, because the foil pulls taut due to the heat. For example, windows can already have a 15 to 20 percent greater ‘heat resistance’, which reduces heating costs considerably.



Read the whole article here: ‘Cheap foil’ on windows so that heating does not have to be high: that saves a lot on the energy bill

5. With this trick from the advertising world, your presentation will stick

Get rid of the boring lists in your presentations and talks, says Mirjam Wiersma, author of two books about business flirting. Go for weird comparisons, apply storytelling and look for good practical examples to illustrate your story.



And: ,,Next time someone asks you what kind of work you do, don’t start with a sentence like ‘belonging to my duties…’ followed by a dry list of all your duties.

Read the whole article here: With this trick from the advertising world, your presentation will stick

6. This is how you get your laundry dry when the heating is low

Lower the heating but prevent your laundry from smelling musty? Don’t hang your clothes too close together on the rack, but make sure there is space between them. Cleaning expert Marja Middeldorp: ,,Not that you can walk in between, but you get what I mean. If you hang the laundry too close together, it won’t dry properly and it will smell musty.” She recommends throwing a dash of household vinegar into the laundry anyway to prevent a musty smell.

Read the whole article here: Drying the laundry and using as little energy as possible? This is how you do it (without your laundry smelling musty)

7. If your income or situation changes, you must report this yourself

Do you receive childcare allowance, rent or care allowance? Then it is important to keep a close eye on your income yourself. “The allowances are always an advance,” says Sabine Samsom, financial coach and blogger at Finance Queen.



“I would therefore advise everyone to look at the benefits and your current situation twice a year. Your personal situation or income may have changed, and then it is important that you take action yourself. Otherwise, you may have to repay that advance.”

Read the whole article here: Are you now earning too much for health care benefits? From 2023, perhaps no more

8. Brush your teeth every night while standing on your toes

Shoemaker Michel Heetkamp makes orthopedic shoes and has a tip for people who want to strengthen their feet so that they can take more. “When you stand on your toes, you train your muscles and tendons, so that your ankles become stronger. Do it every day, for example while brushing your teeth. That’s enough.”



Read the whole article here: Tip from shoemaker Michel: brush your teeth every night while standing on your toes (and here’s why)

9. Cold water or boiling water? This is how you cook your potatoes

“If you immediately put potatoes in boiling water, there is a chance that the outside of the potato will be cooked too quickly, while the core has not yet been heated up. Cold water prevents the potatoes from cooking unevenly,” says Paul Zonnenberg, owner of the Jacketz restaurant, which specializes in jacket potatoes. “With small beepers (or small pieces) this makes less difference.”

Read the whole article here: Cold water or boiling water? This is the best way to cook your potatoes

10. This way you prevent your offspring from getting lost in busy places, such as the beach

Choose a recognizable point where you can find each other again in case of a missing person. “A fixed point, no ice cream or fish cart that can drive away,” warns Ernst Brokmeier of the Netherlands Rescue Brigade. Let kids know to stick together and watch out for each other. And also make it clear that children should never play alone in the water. It is also better for parents to agree among themselves who is paying attention and when. “One blink of your eye and your child can disappear between the many windbreaks and umbrellas,” says Brokmeier.



Read the whole article here: Help, my child is lost: tips to prevent your offspring from getting lost

