From the Official Movie Trailer:

Diego (Stefano Accorsi): People don’t give a damn, eh! They think they are right just because they are more normal ones!

Diego: With all the problems I have, if I add you too …

Diego: Now the group of madmen is compacted against everyone and we make a team!

Clara (Miriam Leone): I’m all wrong!

Diego: You are fine as you are!

Clara: You said that I’m a problem!

Diego: I was missing a piece, I have always missed it.