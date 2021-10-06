PLOT MARILYN HAS BLACK EYES
Marilyn has black eyes, a film directed by Simone Godano, tells the story of Clara (Miriam Leone) And Diego (Stefano Accorsi). She is a perfect liar, capable of lying so well that she even buggers herself, has an outgoing character and is very instinctive. He is his exact opposite, life has put him to the test, he has developed various psychoses and a very angry temperament.
The two meet in a Day Center that deals with the rehabilitation of people with various behavioral disorders. Both are given the task of running a restaurant without, however, creating conflicts with the group they work with. Although Clara and Diego have no skills in running a business, the two will discover that by collaborating they can achieve excellent results and perhaps even fall in love with each other.
CRITICISM OF MARILYN HAS BLACK EYES
With lightness, and without ever slipping into a speck, Simone Godano tackles the theme of diversity, mixing comedy with drama, sweetness with emotional earthquakes. Stefano Accorsi and Miriam Leone, very good, play along and tell with the manias and discomforts of their characters the incommunicability that governs the world and the fear we all have of not being seen. The film is a wave of good humor and an invitation to have the courage to accept oneself for what one is, also because it is in the recklessness that one grasps the genius. (Carola Proto – Comingsoon.it)
FAMOUS PHRASES OF MARILYN HAS BLACK EYES
From the Official Movie Trailer:
Diego (Stefano Accorsi): People don’t give a damn, eh! They think they are right just because they are more normal ones!
Diego: With all the problems I have, if I add you too …
Diego: Now the group of madmen is compacted against everyone and we make a team!
Clara (Miriam Leone): I’m all wrong!
Diego: You are fine as you are!
Clara: You said that I’m a problem!
Diego: I was missing a piece, I have always missed it.
