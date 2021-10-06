Italy Spain streaming and live TV: where to see the semifinal of the Uefa Nations League

ITALY SPAIN STREAMING TV – Tonight, Wednesday 6 October 2021, at 8.45 pm Italy and Spain will compete at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the semifinals of the Uefa Nations League, also called the League of Nations, a biennial football tournament between the national teams affiliated to the Uefa introduced to “replace” friendlies. Where to see Italy Spain live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below all the information in detail:

On TV

The semi-final of the Nations League 2020 between Italy and Spain will be visible in clear and completely free on Rai 1 (channel 1 or 501 of digital terrestrial), also in HD. The kick-off of the match is scheduled at 20.45 today, Wednesday 6 October 2021.

Italy Spain in live streaming

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the Italy Spain match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and games broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:

Match: Italy-Spain

Italy-Spain Date: Wednesday 6 October 2021

Wednesday 6 October 2021 Hours: 20.45

20.45 TV channel: Rai 1

Rai 1 Streaming: RaiPlay.it

The probable formations

We have seen where to see the Nations League Italy Spain match, but what are the probable formations of the match? Who will the coach Roberto Mancini aim for? Here are the possible choices for the match by the two coaches:

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Church, Insigne, Pellegrini.

Spain (4-3-3): De Gea; Azpilicueta, Laporte, E. Garcia, M. Alonso; Koke, Busquets, Rodri; Oyarzabal, F. Torres, Sarabia.