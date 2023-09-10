She is an example that everything will be fine if you just persevere. “You have to fight for your own happiness,” says Mariël Vos (40). As a little girl she experienced dramatic things and as a teenager and foster child she lay in bed thinking about how she could best die. This is her story: about being discarded, being ‘angry as hell’ and how much foster families are needed.
Cock Rijneveen
Latest update:
08:49
