Military spending? They will no longer count towards the calculation of the EU deficit

The European Union is close to agreeing on provisions of new fiscal rules to allow for additional military spending following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The news, first reported by Reuter and highlighted today by Il Fatto Quotidiano, is very relevant.

EU fiscal rules support the euro currency used by 20 nations by limiting government borrowing. They cap budget deficits at 3% of GDP and public debt at 60% of GDP. The European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, is expected to initiate disciplinary measures against countries that exceed these limits. But the idea of ​​eliminating military spending from the deficit calculation is taking shape.

As Il Fatto explains, while defense spending would still remain part of the deficit calculations, the Commission would classify such spending as ‘relevant factors’ which would allow it not to initiate any disciplinary action even if the 3% limit was exceeded.” . The 3% is one of the “rules” of the Stability and Growth Pact, an inviolable dogma which has actually been exceeded many times. But now it could be violated, provided that military expenses are incurred.

