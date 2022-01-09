Maribel Pérez lowers Sandra Myers’ record by two hundredths by 60 meters on the indoor track. The fantastic race in which he stopped the clock at 7.21 was carried out by Pérez in the final of a control in Antequera (Málaga). The Andalusian sprinter, who in the semifinals had stopped the clock at 7.26, improved one of the national record that sat on March 13, 1990, achieved in Madrid.

The 28-year-old Sevillian sprinter had a personal best of 7.25. His records are also a minimum for the Indoor World Cups to be held in March in Belgrade. In the final she beat Alba Borrero (Barcelona), who achieved a time of 7.42, and Cristina Lara (Barcelona), third with 7.51.