A decisive turning point came in the investigation opened after the tragic death of Mariantonietta Cutillo. The 16-year-old girl died last May following an electric shock resulting from her phone falling into the bathtub in which she was immersed. 5 entrepreneurs are now under investigation, 4 of which are Chinese. What is going on.

The event dates back to last May 2nd. Mariantonietta Cutillo, a 16-year-old girl from Montefalcione, in the Avellino area, was immersed in the bathtub and in the meantime she was on a video call with a friend of the same age.

The smartphonesconnected to the power socket with a charger, suddenly disappeared slipped from my hands and it fell right in waterfall.

An electric discharge was immediately released which instantly electrocuted the young woman and caused her instant death.

It was the friend who was on the phone with her who raised the alarm and immediately notified her parents of Mariantonietta, who, returning home, found themselves faced with an atrocious scene.

5 investigated for the death of Mariantonietta Cutillo

There Avellino Prosecutor’s Office had opened immediately an investigation on the incident, carried out by the Carabinieri of Mirabella Eclano.

Thanks to the involvement and work of Racisthe Carabinieri Scientific Investigations Group, a turning point has been reached and the registration in the register of investigated Of 5 people.

It’s about 5 entrepreneursof which 4 Chinese, held responsible for the marketing of battery chargers, of the same species that the little girl had, results “do not comply with community manufacturing standards and therefore potentially dangerous“.

Following the facts that emerged, the authorities, as a precaution, took action seize chargers of the same species in different businesses and cities in the Tuscany and of Lombardy.

In the relationship drawn up by Racis, we read that the problem arose from the “ceramic disc capacitor of this particular Chinese import product. Which, after having been subjected to non-repeatable technical checks, would have shown defects attributable to the poor technical quality of the material with which these devices are made“.

In the same report it is also written that, if the materials used were compliant with the law and suitable for use, the lethal event would not have occurred.

