Spending is estimated to start from 2024 per year; in 2023, the cost of the measure will be R$9.62 billion for public coffers

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned this Friday (September 15, 2023) the law that readjusts the salaries of public servants by 9%. The increase will have an impact of R$13.8 billion on public coffers, annualized from 2024.

According to the Executive, in 2023, the impact will be R$9.62 billion. The salary correction will reach more than 1.1 million beneficiaries in the federal public sector.

The law was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the complete of the text (PDF – 17 MB). It establishes the change in values ​​for all civil servants of the Executive, including retirees and pensioners.

The changes, provided for by an MP (Provisional Measure), had been in force since May 1st, but needed to be approved by Congress to maintain their validity.

In February, when the possibility of adjustment began to be discussed more frequently. The Minister of Innovation Management in Public Services, Esther Dweck, stated in February that she was a “injustice” employees do not receive a salary adjustment. During the period of the covid-19 pandemic, in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), federal employees did not receive adjustments.

On August 23, the measure was approved by the Senate in a symbolic vote held less than 24 hours after deputies sent the document. The text was approved without changes.

One of the excerpts of the report criticized by deputies was the one that referred to the consignment. In a vote in the Chamber of Deputies, the topic was withdrawn.

The section expanded the consignment margin for federal employees, who could have 45% of their salary available to take out loans. Currently, this margin is already 45% of the salary, but 10% must be allocated to the use of a credit card and benefit card.