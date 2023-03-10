Friday, March 10, 2023, 07:30



| Updated 07:42h.



This Thursday the second edition of the Ídolo awards that recognize the work of the ‘influencers’ was held. At the Gran Teatro Príncipe Pío in Madrid, Dulceida, the creator of these awards, once again brought together the best-known faces of the digital universe and generation Z. Content creators from different platforms such as Laura Escanes, Lola Lolita, paraded on the red carpet , Nil Ojeda, Paula Gonu, Inés Hernand and celebrities from different fields such as Mario Vaquerizo, Paco León, Edurne or Belén Esteban. A gala in which the Region of Murcia was represented by four internet stars who have accumulated millions of followers: TheGrefg, Xuso Jones, Mariang and Susana Molina were nominated in different categories.

The actress Ana Milán repeated as master of ceremonies in one of the most glamorous events in the country that viewers were able to follow from home on Cristinini’s Twitch channel, who won the award for best streamer. In this category, she shared a nomination with TheGrefg from Murcia, Illojuan and Gerard Romero. Xuso Jones, who entered the Forbes list last year as one of the best influencers, did not win the humor idol won by comedian Eva Soriano either. Jessica Goicochea managed to beat Susana Molina, Gala González, Biel Juste and Joan Margarit from Murcia who were competing in the digital entrepreneurship category.

The one who did not leave empty was Mariang from Cartagena who won the Ídolo award for best podcast together with her partner Carlos Peguer thanks to ‘La Pija y la Quinqui’. ‘Two Legally Blondes’, ‘Sweet and Salty’ and ‘Will You Be My Friend’ were the other nominees. The project that began a year ago on YouTube has carved out an important niche in this industry. In the first season, without having a production company behind it, the young people managed to interview Rosalía. The success of the first installment led them to sign a second season with Spotify.

“We are the demonstration that you do not need to have talent to achieve anything, you just have to be very heavy,” said Carlos Peguer after collecting the award together with Mariang who signed his words. Without mincing words, they continue to give free rein to their humor and defense of monogamy in ‘La Pija y la Quinqui’, a podcast that has featured artists such as Nathy Peluso, Chenoa, Aitana, Ana Mena, in its second season. Natlia Lacunza or Belén Aguilera.

The Cartagena woman who studied Fine Arts in Madrid is also a scriptwriter for the radio program ‘Cuerpos Especiales’ on Europa FM. In addition, she this Thursday she announced a collaboration with Versace Jeans Couture. Mariang has exploited her model facet for the firm’s new collection.

The winners



Music: Dani Fernandez.

Beauty: Nobody is Ugly

Streamer: Cristinini

Fashion: Madame de Rosa

Lifestyle: Marta Diaz

Podcast: La pija y la quinqui

Travel: Gonzón

Tiktoker: Lola Lolita

Gastronomy: Maria Lo

Audiovisual Project: Rainbow

Social conscience: Henar Álvarez

Humor: Eva Soriano

Breakthrough: Charlie Pee

Digital entrepreneurship: Jessica Goicoechea

Stay True: Luc Loren

Healthy&Sports: Magalidalix

Breakthrough: Charlie Pee

Digital creator: Laura Escanes

Idol of the Year: Nil Ojeda