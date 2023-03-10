Several people are killed and injured by gunfire in a Jehovah’s Witnesses building. The perpetrator is said to be among the dead. But many questions are still open. An overview.
Hamburg – Many details about the deadly shots at the community of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg are still unclear. Above all, the question arises as to the motive for the act. dpa
what we know
- The sequence of events: Shortly before 9:00 p.m. yesterday, several shots were fired in a Jehovah’s Witnesses building. The police are informed about this around 9.15 p.m. by numerous calls. Police forces are quickly at the scene of the crime and hear another shot on the upper floor of the building, where they also find a fatally injured person.
- Dead and injured: According to the police, eight people were killed. Among them was “apparently the alleged perpetrator,” said the Hamburg police on Friday morning on their website.
- The perpetrator: The police assumed it was a single perpetrator on Friday night. There was therefore no evidence of a fugitive perpetrator.
- The motive: According to information from security circles, the Hamburg police classify the shots fired during an event of Jehovah’s Witnesses as an ambush.
What we don’t know
- The sequence of events: Whether the perpetrator came from outside or was part of the event is just as unclear as the detailed sequence in which the shots were fired. According to a local resident, there should have been four shooting periods, each with several shots.
- The victims: The police and interior authorities have not yet provided any further information about the victims. It is also unclear how many people were present at the evening event in the house of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
- The perpetrator: The police and interior authorities did not initially disclose any information about the alleged perpetrator. According to “Spiegel” it should be a former member of Jehovah’s Witnesses. A local resident spoke of a man dressed in dark clothing who ran frantically down the stairwell of the building. She couldn’t say anything about the age.
- The motive: Why the perpetrator shot is initially unclear.
