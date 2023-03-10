Home page World

Investigators stand in front of the Jehovah’s Witnesses building in Hamburg in the morning, where several people were killed. © Steven Hutchings/Tnn/dpa

Several people are killed and injured by gunfire in a Jehovah’s Witnesses building. The perpetrator is said to be among the dead. But many questions are still open. An overview.

Hamburg – Many details about the deadly shots at the community of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg are still unclear. Above all, the question arises as to the motive for the act. dpa

what we know

The sequence of events: Shortly before 9:00 p.m. yesterday, several shots were fired in a Jehovah’s Witnesses building. The police are informed about this around 9.15 p.m. by numerous calls. Police forces are quickly at the scene of the crime and hear another shot on the upper floor of the building, where they also find a fatally injured person.

Dead and injured: According to the police, eight people were killed. Among them was “apparently the alleged perpetrator,” said the Hamburg police on Friday morning on their website.

The perpetrator: The police assumed it was a single perpetrator on Friday night. There was therefore no evidence of a fugitive perpetrator.

The motive: According to information from security circles, the Hamburg police classify the shots fired during an event of Jehovah’s Witnesses as an ambush.

What we don’t know