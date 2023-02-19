Suspects paid from 300 to 700 euros for information on the investigation

The investigation started by the lawyer is widening Camilla Marianera, 31, accused of being a “mole” within the court of Rome with information resold or transmitted to offenders. Including members of the Casamonica clan. Now five other people, as written by Roma Today and then by Repubblica, have ended up in the crosshairs of the investigators.

Repubblica writes: “They bought secret information in the Rome prosecutor’s office to resell it to a dozen customers, including people close to the Casamonica clan. And they had managed to infiltrate “a very delicate office of the Municipality of Rome that deals with security and legality”. Two arrests and five names ended up on the register of suspects reveal a deep abyss “in one of the most delicate sectors of investigative activity, in the heart of the Rome prosecutor’s office”. A security breach that was resolved by the deputy prosecutor Francesco Cascini and my colleague Giulia Guccione The two magistrates have in fact interrupted a system that had been going on since 2021, perhaps even earlier”.

In addition to Marianera, her boyfriend Jacopo De Vivo has also been arrested for now. According to Repubblica, “he he procured customers, at least a dozen and willing to pay between 300 and 700 euros to find out the details of the investigation against them: “Gps under the car … set up Ocp (following service, ed) on the street, under the house … the phone is tapped”, as the arrested explained to a customer, Luca Giampà, married to Mafalda Casamonica”.

But the mole in the wiretapping office, unidentified and therefore presumably still on duty, wasn’t the aspiring lawyer’s only source. “He cultivated numerous relationships within the judicial offices”writes the investigating judge in the document told by Repubblica.

Subscribe to the newsletter

