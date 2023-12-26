The Colombian women Mariana Pajon She came out in response to information stating that she has already made the decision to retire, as she is thinking more about her private life, her husband and having a family.

Double gold medalist in the Olympics by winning the BMX event in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, In addition to the bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, Pajón used social networks to clarify his present and talk about his future.

(Nairo Quintana: two 'strangers' put pressure on him after his arrival at Movistar)(The best player in history, according to artificial intelligence)

Is he leaving or not?

In recent days, the runner spoke about her relationship with Vincent Pelluard, her husband of six years, and who is now her coach.

“I admit that I am intense and I come home to look for videos and such, while he enters the house and disconnects, so much so that if we are in bed at night and I ask him something or ask him for an opinion, he answers that “It's not during working hours.”

Pajón wants to compete in the Olympic Games Paris and make an immediate decision.

He indicated that he wants to go out with a bang and that he wants to dedicate himself to his home, in addition, that he has thought about having a family for several years now.

Photo: Instagram: @marianapajon / EFE

“The only thing that is certain is that I will be a mother soon, since Vincent asked me to start a family a while ago and I also think it is time to have one,” Pajón said in the program Desnúdate con Eva.

However, he reacted and clarified the outlook, as he insists on continuing to compete and thinking about training and continuing to win.

“I have not announced my retirement! I will retire when I stop feeling passionate about what I do, I love the bike and representing my country and there is still a lot of chain to wind up,” she stated.