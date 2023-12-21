The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the ban on the files of 153 employers and imposed financial fines on them after their domestic workers were caught working for others. This came as part of joint campaigns organized by the Ministry in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, to monitor violating workers at the state level, during the past two months.

Employers whose files are banned face administrative penalties, including refusal to grant them new domestic worker permits, in addition to referring them to the Public Prosecution to take criminal and financial measures that may reach 50 thousand dirhams, in implementation of Federal Decree Law No. 9 of 2022 regarding domestic workers and its executive regulations, which prohibit the employment of An assistant worker without obtaining a work permit or leaving him to work for others without adhering to the conditions and settling his situation, and the same procedures will be taken with the companies that employ them. The Ministry warned in a press statement against employing violating domestic workers or bringing them in and leaving them to work for others without regularizing their situation “because this constitutes a clear violation of legislation and health and social risks to employers and their families,” stressing that it will not “relax in enforcing the law against violators.”

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation renewed its call to employers to deal with licensed labor recruitment offices, which can be viewed on the Ministry’s official website and its pages on social networking sites, and which operate in light of the Ministry’s oversight to ensure that they provide distinguished service to employer clients and citizen and resident families. The Ministry called on customers and employers to report negative practices and any observations about the work of licensed domestic labor recruitment offices by contacting the call center at 600590000.