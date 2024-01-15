Maria Pia Copello just celebrated another wedding anniversary with Samuel Dyer, who surprised his wife with a romantic detail while they are both traveling in China. As a result of this celebration, the TV host was encouraged to share the curious and funny story of how the businessman asked her to marry him. For her part, the former children's entertainer's partner detailed how she met the mother of her three children. In this note, she knows all the details.

In what unusual way did Samuel Dyer propose to María Pía Copello?

After celebrating 18 years of marriage, Maria Pia Copello She was encouraged to share with her followers a video that she recorded with her husband several years ago, in which they both narrate the unusual way in which they got engaged.

The former children's entertainer pointed out that, on the day Samuel He was going to propose to her, she had drunk several glasses of pina colada and started yelling at the father of her children, who managed to laugh when he saw the unrestrained attitude of the TV host.

For his part, Samuel said that he put the engagement ring precisely in a glass of piña colada, gave it to María Pía and she took it at his insistence. “I didn't know the ring was there, I almost died,” he commented.

How did Samuel Dyer and María Pía Copello meet?

In another video posted by Maria Pia Copello on her Instagram account, the television presenter and her husband Samuel Dyer They said they met five years ago and were introduced by a mutual friend. “It was a coincidence, we dated for three months until we were”Copello said.