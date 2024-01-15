Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/15/2024 – 21:09

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sanctioned this Monday (15) a bill that allows radio stations to be organized by companies made up of a single shareholder, called unipersonal companies.

The new law amends the Brazilian Telecommunications Code, as current legislation does not authorize single-member companies to operate in broadcasting services. According to the federal government, the change will guarantee dynamism and reduce bureaucracy in the sector.

The text was approved by the Senate in December 2023, after approval by federal deputies.

The new rule increases the limit of radio and television stations that can be operated by each company, increasing to 20 stations (FM, medium wave, short wave or tropical wave).

Currently, the maximum number varies depending on the scope (local, regional or national) and the type of frequency. For example, a company can have up to six local FM (frequency modulated) radios and three medium wave radios with regional reach.

An entity may have up to 20 television stations. The current limit is ten.

According to the project, the increase is necessary so that small AM (amplitude modulated) stations can migrate to FM, as most groups had reached the limit imposed by current law.