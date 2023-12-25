María Pía Copello is one of the best-known hosts on Peruvian television. The artist is usually very active on social networks, in which he usually shares several videos with his followers. On this occasion, the host of 'Mande qué mande' joined her sister Anna Carina Copello, the singer's daughter and the model Angie Arizaga to recreate the movie 'Mean Girls'.

Did María Pía and Anna Carina parody the movie 'Mean Girls'?

Maria Pia Copello She decided to dress as 'Mamá Noela', along with the other members of the video, wearing red dresses and black boots. The team chose the scene in which the protagonists of 'Mean Girls' danced to the 'Jingle Bell Rock' song on stage. At one point in the video you can see how Angie Arizaga 'throws' a radio and improvises by singing famous Christmas carols.

“They are little things that happen. With you, 'Mamás Noela', dancers in the pure style of Mean Girls ('Bad Girls'). Merry Christmas! ”Wrote María Pía in the text that accompanied her publication on the Facebook platform.

Fans react to the video of María Pía and her sister

María Pía's video quickly generated reactions from her followers, who left dozens of comments on the platform supporting her creativity for daring to replicate the iconic scene.

“They are beautiful, I adore them”, “Very pretty, Angie, she always gives her that spark”, “All beautiful, the best, very funny at the same time. Many blessings”, are some of the comments. In addition, some of the users highlighted the presence of Ana Carina's daughter, Mica. “I imagined Anna or Mica starting the second part of the song,” she reads.