Nutritionist Wilkinson advised drinking milk thistle and pickle juice for a hangover

Nutritionist Shauna Wilkinson has listed four homemade recipes to help ease hangover symptoms. Her advice leads The Sun.

Wilkinson named milk thistle as the first remedy to improve the condition after drinking alcohol. According to her, this plant contains cynarin and silymarin – substances that help the liver remove toxic traces of alcohol from the body. In addition, the nutritionist continued, milk thistle relieves nausea and other symptoms of indigestion, normalizes digestion and eliminates bloating.

Wilkinson called pickle juice one of the best drinks to relieve a hangover. She explained that it helps replenish electrolytes and minerals lost during intoxication, such as potassium and magnesium. The third remedy that, according to the nutritionist, will improve your well-being after a party is lemon. She advised drinking water with zest or adding it to food. “Lemon peel contains a substance called D-limonene, which helps remove carcinogens and break down other toxins from the body,” Wilkinson said.

As a fourth way to get rid of a hangover, the nutritionist advised drinking mint or ginger tea. According to her, both drinks reduce attacks of nausea and help normalize bowel function.

Earlier, narcologist Daria Ermolaeva said that, depending on individual factors, a person can sober up in a period of from several hours to several days. At the same time, during the period of sobering up, dehydration occurs, a change in the acid-base balance of the blood, and there is also a deficiency of vitamins and microelements.