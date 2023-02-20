Is it the secret to their prosperous marriage? María Pía Copello reveals what it was like at the beginning of her relationship with her husband, Samuel Dyer, and the life lesson she learned.

Maria Pia Copello She is in a strong marriage with her husband, Samuel Dyer. Both have formed a large family together with her three youngest children and the host has made it clear that she knows that trust is one of the most important elements for a relationship to work. Recently, the presenter of the program “send who sends“He dared to confess that at one point in his life he did feel jealous for his partner, but that this left him a great lesson in his life.

Despite the fact that, to date, Anna Carina’s sister has clarified that everything is going smoothly in her marital relationship with Samuel Dyer, there was a time when she had trust issues with her husband.

What was the relationship between María Pía and Samuel Dyer like at the beginning?

This occurred early in her relationship with Samuel Dyer. At that time, María Pía, she relates, perpetuated unhealthy behavior patterns as a couple. However, she knew how to recognize her mistake and, over time, she unlearned toxic attitudes and was able to strengthen her trust with the father of her children. Thus, after 16 years of being married, the child ex-animator reveals that she no longer does these types of scenes.

“I was more jealous than him; he, zero jealousy. It took me a lot to get used to that, because being jealous is normal, being jealous means, mistakenly, that he dies for me, being jealous is that he I don’t care. That’s not the case, these are relationships, sometimes a bit toxic. In my case, that doesn’t happen; I’ve learned, I just don’t think about those things, I don’t think about jealousy, nothing. Here everyone does what yours. We are always together,” María Pía told Trome.

What does Samuel Dyer, the husband of María Pía, do?

Not many details about the life of Samuel Dyer, husband of María Pía, are public knowledge. However, what is known is that the driver’s partner is a renowned Peruvian businessman who has held the positions of Chairman of the Board of Copeinca and Executive Chairman of Camposol in 2011. He has also served as General Manager of the organization D&C Holding.