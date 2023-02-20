Carol G. he was moved when he received the golden seagull and had no better idea than to share this victory with a small fan in the audience.

The presentation of Carol G. was interrupted by the drivers of the Viña del Mar Festival to present her with a golden seagull, which pleasantly surprised the artist, who had received the silver one minutes before. At the moment when she was going to thank for this recognition, a small follower caught her attention. She is she had a sign that said “This little bichota wants to dance with you.” Touched by the message, the Colombian made her a surprise that she will surely never forget.

Karol G danced with the girl and she left her speechless with her dance steps, which made the “Bichota” give her her golden seagull. “Baby, I’m going to let her keep the golden seagull (…) because she earned it. I am not able to take it off,” she expressed and asked for another one to be given to her.