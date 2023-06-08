María Luisa Manríquez: beauty queen was found lifeless and with traces of violence

the disappearance of Maria Luisa Manriquez Anguiano The authorities were informed from the morning of Tuesday, June 6 by their relatives.

The reports indicated that the last time she was seen alive was around seven in the morning in the Las Brisas neighborhood of Tijuana, Baja California, according to search reports.

However, his body was found lifeless and with traces of violence. The State Attorney General’s Office notified his relatives that they had found María Luisa at her home, located on Calle White House, Guanajuato neighborhood.

However, according to Infobae, unofficial sources indicate that Maria Luisa’s sentimental ex-partner could be responsible for her death.

It should be noted that a week before the murder, Manríquez and Carlos Gómez Ibarra signed their divorce.

However, Gomez died that same day in a car accident. when colliding with a retaining wall, which caused the car to catch fire with him inside, as detailed by the Zeta Tijuana outlet.

