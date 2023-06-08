Thursday, June 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

María Luisa Manríquez: beauty queen was found lifeless and with traces of violence

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 8, 2023
in World
0
María Luisa Manríquez: beauty queen was found lifeless and with traces of violence


close

María Luisa Manríquez, Tijuana beauty queen.

Photo:

Facebook – Maria Luisa Manriquez

María Luisa Manríquez, beauty queen of Tijuana.

Her ex-husband is one of the first suspects in the murder.

the disappearance of Maria Luisa Manriquez Anguiano The authorities were informed from the morning of Tuesday, June 6 by their relatives.

See also  What does the end of the Covid emergency mean?

The reports indicated that the last time she was seen alive was around seven in the morning in the Las Brisas neighborhood of Tijuana, Baja California, according to search reports.

However, his body was found lifeless and with traces of violence. The State Attorney General’s Office notified his relatives that they had found María Luisa at her home, located on Calle White House, Guanajuato neighborhood.

More news: Ukraine, Venezuela and the mistakes that have cost President Lula his popularity
However, according to Infobae, unofficial sources indicate that Maria Luisa’s sentimental ex-partner could be responsible for her death.

It should be noted that a week before the murder, Manríquez and Carlos Gómez Ibarra signed their divorce.

Also read: Mexico: He found his son through a Facebook search collective live

However, Gomez died that same day in a car accident. when colliding with a retaining wall, which caused the car to catch fire with him inside, as detailed by the Zeta Tijuana outlet.

See also  What is the message that Rueda sends? The captains of Colombia show their faces

You can also read:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#María #Luisa #Manríquez #beauty #queen #lifeless #traces #violence

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Diego Cocca leaves happy with the effort of his team in the Kraken

Diego Cocca leaves happy with the effort of his team in the Kraken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result