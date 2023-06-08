Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The national coach highlighted the impetus of his players and the will despite the fact that several came to this game with little work and on vacation.

The strategist knows that the context of the game was strange, since many players were not active.

Diego also highlighted that Raul Jimenezcontributed his experience and was able to score.

“In principle you have to analyze the context of this game, some players came on vacation, some worn out. The will of the players was great to get to this game.

At times it was good, at others it cost us, we need to work on other things. We could only make six changes, we would have liked more.

We want to recover Raúlwe gave him the captaincy, his will is contagious and helps everyone, knowing that only these will have it”, said the coach.

Coca pointed out that there are still many things to improve and with the work they will be observed.

“There are many things that we can improve, the position, at times we have it and at times it is difficult for us, we need more timeso that the players can apply it in a better way, with this will and this desire we can do it well”.

He also highlighted that in games like this where there is so little preparation time, more will must be bet on in order to get a good result. He also gave merit to the rivalwho showed good conditions on the court.

“When you have so little time, it’s more will than play, and today we show,

Guatemala is an orderly and applied team, with good transitions. It is necessary to emphasize the will, there are 23 that are not going to have more vacations and are going to concentrate for what comes”.

The former DT of the Rojinegros del Atlas pointed out that he does not marry a single system, but they must continue working, to better adapt to any approach.

“The team is not going to play well, if they have a line of three or a line of four, if the opponent had played with two forwards, they probably would not have played with three. They started losing, The most important thing is that we get used to winning“, confessed the national strategist.

The Argentine leaves happy for the victory and the presentation in Mazatlán.

“The truth I am very happy to be in Mazatlan, we wanted to win and play well so that people were happy. We would like to play in many cities in Mexico so that people support us,” said Cocca.