Maria Felix She was always considered a tremendous and advanced woman for her time, proof of which is the infinity of interviews or anecdotes that exist in relation to her, one of them was the one told by the actor Eric de Castillo, who spent a painful moment with a friend yours.

It turns out that Erik del Castillo had a friend from the police, who was a high-ranking general and once asked him to meet María Félix, so he was doing some scenes in a cabaret, that’s why the Mexican actor sat to his colleague in any place, but he never imagined that the Doña would get upset because that was the point he had to look at, so he ended up running to said authority.

“Due to things of fate and life, they changed places, they continued with her close up and they gave her a point of view and this ‘sorry for what I’m going to say, but it was from María Félix’ and the point of view was exactly where I was sitting down, the general says ‘take that asshole away from me’, he’s distracting me,” confessed Erik del Castillo.

And it is that María Félix did not stop if she was an authority or not, because she was always above anyone, that is why she became the most impressive myth of the Golden Age due to her character, which left anyone frozen , because she was very direct in everything.

“Don Eric del Castillo, veteran actor although he does not belong to the classic era of Mexican cinema, was lucky to work with Doña already in the 60’s”, “Don Erick sounds very entertaining and interesting when telling his anecdotes with María Félix never spoke ill of her. That says a lot about him. As María said: “The ELEGANCE of a man is in the SERIOUSNESS of his mouth”, write the networks.

It should be mentioned that María Félix recently celebrated her 20th birthday and it was also her birthday, because as you already know, she died in her sleep on her birthday, although for many it remains a mystery.