Just a few weeks ago, everyone was shocked when the Twitch streamer Distortion2 He Completed Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s gigantic RPG where most players have already spent tens or even hundreds of hours, in less than 30 minutes. Just a few days ago, another player completed the title under 13 minutes thanks to a new exploit, but now it’s time for a brand new record.

Distortion2 has in fact completed a new Elden Ring run under 9 minutes, 8 minutes and 56 seconds to be precise. This was achieved using a Zip Glitch, which YouTuber Sketchy explains how to do “protecting yourself and then walking at a specific time later for a specific number of frames. The zip is caused by the specific way the walk and guard animations overlap and depend on the hardware and a lower resolution makes them more consistent“.

To make these “zips” even more effective, Distortion2 has chosen the Wanderer as its class, as equipping a halberd makes this character heavy, and therefore allows for additional zips. Below you can take a look at the video.

Now the speedrunner is aiming to complete the game at around 7 minutes. Will he succeed? We just have to wait for a new video to find out.

Source: IGN