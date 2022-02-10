Mary Faith Saldana became a mother on December 18, 2021 and the person in charge of making the announcement was the singer Josimar, who from the United States broke the news for all his fans who were aware of his ex-partner’s pregnancy.

After this, the 20-year-old was a little hermetic about showing photos of her daughter and only did it through her Instagram stories, where she published the newborn’s little hand.

However, María Fe Saldaña changed her mind and shared a tender photo session. In the image, the first-time mother was seen carrying her firstborn. The post was accompanied by a tender dedication in which she highlighted the immense love that she feels in this new stage.

“Since I met you my days and my life changed completely. You are the best thing I have, my greatest treasure, my smug, my princess. I love you so much, Jeilani. You are the most sincere and pure love. We are going to be the best friends forever, fat of my heart, ”she wrote in Instagram.

María Fe Saldaña introduces the daughter she had with Josimar for the first time. Photo: Maria Fe Saldaña/Instagram

Why did María Fe not want to show her daughter in networks?

Through her Instagram stories, María Fe Saldaña said that she did not want to show her baby’s face in networks to avoid attacks against the little girl.

“For now I’m not going to show my fat because I decided so, since there are many people with bad vibes and I don’t want that for my chubby. I don’t care if she’s with me, but I’m going to take good care of my fat girl, “she said.

María Fe Saldaña excited about the first days of her daughter Jeilani. Photo: María Fe Saldaña/Instagram

Josimar assures that he was always on the lookout for María Fe Saldaña

According to Josimar, since María Fe Saldaña announced her pregnancy, he never disregarded the young woman or the baby who was on the way. Although he went to the United States to marry another woman, the salsero pointed out that he maintains a good relationship with his ex-partner.

“I talk to my daughter every day. If I had abandoned him, I wouldn’t have a second for her to answer me. Since I found out that she was pregnant, I took care of everything, absolutely everything, “she said at a press conference.