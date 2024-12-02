The exchange of accusations between ‘La Revuelta’ and ‘El Hormiguero’ due to Jorge Martín’s failed interview on the La 1 program ended with a clear triumph for the public network format. David Broncano and his team closed last week with full victories, coinciding with the visit of the Moto GP world champion. Martín discarded the material recorded the day the controversy broke out and returned to the Príncipe Gran Vía Theater to chat with Broncano just one day after attending ‘El Hormiguero’. ‘La Revuelta’ brought together an average of 2,266,000 viewers and a 16.7% audience share, compared to the 13.5% ‘share’ and 1,816,000 viewers that Pablo Motos achieved with the same guest. This weekend, Broncano spoke openly about this war that he, he claims, has not sought. Fulfilling what was promised when they came to the public, the presenter from Jaén gave an interview last Friday to Detective Murciano and Zorrorífico, in whose podcast he commented that “what has happened with the guests, it strains you, but I handle it well.” Related News standard No Mercedes Milá speaks loud and clear about David Broncano and ‘La Revuelta’ María Albert The television presenter has opened up about the RTVE program presented by the man from Jaén, whose humor and personality she has praisedPerhaps to avoid a new clash with her rival program, ‘La Revuelta’ waited until this Monday, December 2 to receive Dani Martín as a guest. The singer released his new album a few days ago, ‘The Last Day of Our Lives’ and went hours before to present it to ‘El Hormiguero’. Before receiving it on set, for once it was Broncano’s turn to be surprised. It happened during Jorge Ponce’s section, when the collaborator, without the presenter knowing what was going to happen, took a call from María Escario while testing an unclassifiable invention: a pressurized pneumatic tube to transport objects. Among them, a phone with an unexpected call for the comedian. The unexpected call from María Escario On the other end of the phone was the legendary journalist. “I call you by allusions,” Escario snapped, to Broncano’s astonishment. The communicator was referring to the moment in which the man from Jaén mentioned her during the interview with Mina El Hammani. The actress let it slip that Danna Paola had fallen in love with a famous woman to whom she had dedicated a song. Without giving names, he ruled out that it was a colleague from ‘Elite’ as the presenter initially considered. Investigation goes, investigation comes, the comedian threw the name of María Escario into the air. But he made a mistake that she reproached him for in her call. “Last week you interviewed Mina el Hammani, and you called her ‘the sports presenter’… I haven’t presented sports for six years.” “Let’s see if you update the house where you work!” he accused him. “After presenting sports, then I was communications director and then defender, which you have narrowly escaped being the spectator’s defender,” Escario continued commenting. “You say that I narrowly escaped because you believe that the viewer is required to defend himself against me,” Broncano pointed out, trying to get out of trouble with humor. But the improvised guest made it clear that it had nothing to do with it, the other way around. “I stopped being a defender and I would have loved to meet with you, I left just when ‘La Revuelta’ started in September.” Laughing, he wanted to know if “you saw this mess coming and said ‘I’m going home, leave me alone, it’s a lot of trouble’.” «No, I was very in favor of you coming, and nothing very good. The program is going like a shot, so great. Finally, to end the conversation, Broncano apologized “because it is true that I have not been watching sports on TVE, but I am going to watch them.”

