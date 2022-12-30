According to the advances of UeD, Maria De Filippi would have given a lesson to Armando Incarnato

Yesterday, Thursday 29 November 2022, the last episode of the year 2022 of Men and women. Over the last few hours, some advances have emerged on the web regarding what happened during the episode. It seems that Maria DeFilippi tore Armando Incarnato to pieces. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

New ones arrive advances Of Men and women regarding the episode recorded yesterday Thursday 29 December. During the recording, Maria De Filippi became the protagonist of one furious quarrel with Armando Incarnate. Furthermore, the presenter has also welcomed back a famous couple in her studio. It is about Luisa and Salvio who are married.

There discussion it started from the moment the presenter announced that one would come down girl for the rider. She is a woman to whom Armando would never write again and with whom he would refuse to have a conversation video call for he was afraid he would take screenshots.

In front of revelations of the lady, Maurizio Costanzo’s wife would have gone on all the furies and would have attached outspoken the knight. This is what the previews report:

Maria told him ‘but are you the only one who is at UeD? Do you feel like a character?

It’s not all. The well-known presenter got even more angry with the knight by quoting the touch up which he himself did recently. In fact, a few days ago, it seems that Armando went to a plastic surgeon together with Teresa Cilia. To prove it all were some photos and videos that the man shared on social media. However, we are unaware of the reason for which Queen Mary wanted to underline this detail.