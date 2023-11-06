Víctor Rodrigo, Aroa López and Víctor Hugo have a particular concept of cuisine. If this is supposed to provide the customer with a global experience, then do it. So at their restaurant Samsha, in Valencia, they accompany the meal with an immersive show that appeals to the rest of the senses. Pure avant-garde. His idea is, precisely, to break with tradition.

Three cooks who feed -and more- twelve people. «I have always carried my own line. After twelve years doing creative cooking I told myself: ‘If I continue like this, in several years, I will be one more.’ So I converted.” They cook, feed and entertain diners right in the room. “What we aim to do is provide an immersive experience,” Aroa clarified. “For us this is a performance around food.” His current show revolves around color. In fact, all the ingredients, each plate, cutlery and tableware have the same color, while plays of lights and monochromatic shapes are projected on the walls and the table itself.

A fascinating staging from the most groundbreaking kitchen ‘dressed’ by a global spectacle around a ‘U’ shaped bar in which the diner is enveloped in a magical atmosphere of light, color and sound. A Caesarean manita cannelloni without pasta – a gelatinized mushroom bechamel filled with pularda with turmeric and saffron – gives a monochromatic appearance. Yellow color, like the dishes. “We intend that when someone sits in Samsha they eat things they have never eaten before,” Victor said.

Orange. A multi-spherification in the shape of a cob, with a pumpkin cream and gouda cheese in a taco made with orange lentils and annatto; accompanied by a selection of spicy foods and a pico de gallo with carrot. Indeed, a unique, risky proposal, different from everything in a pass of no less than 34 bites of a spectacular plating.