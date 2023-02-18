There seems to be an air of tension between Maria De Filippi and Belen Rodriguez but the reality is another …

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Maria DeFilippi and Belen Rodriguez would have become the protagonists of a stormy quarrel. In detail, the two presenters would have had a drastic estrangement and Stefano De Martino seems to be involved. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Maria De Filippi e Belen Rodríguez they are two of the most loved and respected presenters in the world of Italian television. They have always been linked by a special relationship which led them to television collaborations. On the other hand, the Argentine model landed on the small Italian screen thanks to the wife of Maurice Costanzo.

Despite this deep bond, a few have emerged over the last few hours background on the net about their friendship. In detail, the two presenters would have become the protagonists of one quarrel and it seems that the reason is related to the presence of Stephen DeMartino in a well-known TV show.

According to some hypothesisMaurizio Costanzo’s wife and the Argentine model would have moved away after the presenter would have invited Emma Marrone to the jury of the evening of Friends. A similar gesture would have unleashed the jealousy of Belen who would have even decided to abandon the management of Tu Si Que Vales.

However, the reality seems to be another. In fact, to spread the denial the weekly “Nuovo Tv” took care of the news. According to what was reported by the well-known newspaper, Maria De Filippi and Belen Rodriguez would never have discussed. On the contrary, their bond is stronger than before and they continue to collaborate on TV shows together. These are the words read in the magazine: