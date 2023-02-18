DLena Dürr was relieved to see. The German enjoyed her first individual medal at the Alpine World Ski Championships to the fullest. A year after the thankless fourth place at the Olympic Winter Games in China, the athlete from SV Germering in Méribel, France, raced to slalom bronze on Saturday. “I’m just glad I made it,” Dürr told ARD.

It is the second medal for the German Ski Association in the ongoing title fights after Alexander Schmid’s gold in the parallel competition last Wednesday.

Dürr: St-Germain a “brilliant world champion”

Surprisingly, the Canadian Laurence St-Germain, who has never won a World Cup race in her career, secured victory. A “brilliant world champion”, Dürr thought. “Those are the stories that are written at events like this.”

Top favorite Mikaela Shiffrin, who was still in the lead after the first run, took silver. It is the American’s 14th World Championship medal and her third at the event in the French mountains after gold in giant slalom and silver in super-G.

Dürr was fourth after the first run and was struggling with her drive. In the final, she then also benefited from the loss of the Swiss Wendy Holdener, who was second at half time, and improved by one place. “It always comes back somehow. Now the hundredth was on my side,” said Dürr, who ended up just 0.02 seconds ahead of Norway’s Mina Fürst Holtmann.

For Dürr, bronze at the World Cup is the culmination of a career that has been varied and sometimes frustrating for a long time. She has only been one of the world leaders in slalom for around two years, but has been consistent ever since. At the 2022 Olympics, after fourth place in the slalom, the 31-year-old could console herself with silver in the team competition.

In the current season, Dürr has already finished on the podium four times in the World Cup. At the World Cup dress rehearsal in Spindlermühle, Czech Republic, at the end of January, she celebrated her first World Cup victory in slalom. Ten years earlier she had won the City Event in Moscow. Now she also showed nerves of steel at a major event and was rewarded for her top form.