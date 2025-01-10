The Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado explained this Friday that after the concentration in Caracas This Thursday she was “abruptly torn off the motorcycle from behind” to be detained by agents of the Nicolás Maduro regime. This was indicated in a video shared on his social networks, where he also indicated that Edmundo González will travel to Venezuela to take office “at the right time when the conditions are appropriate.”

Several hours after Maduro took office as president of Venezuela for a third six-year term, Machado told what happened this Thursday after appearing at a demonstration in the municipality of Chacao. Thus, he says that he got on a motorcycle to leave the protest and, a few minutes later, Motorized members of the Bolivarian National Police with “long weapons” tried to intercept it.

“We were able to move forward, but I heard several shots,” she continued, adding that it was then that they detained her and verified her identity. “Immediately, behind, I was abruptly and forcefully pulled off the motorcycle and they put me on another one, in the middle of two men,” he denounced, to which he added: “That’s how they are, they attack a woman from behind.”

The agents were moving her from place to place when, according to her story, they suddenly stopped. “They said they had orders for me to leave,” He has stressed, although he has assured that in order to leave they required him to record a video as “a testament to life.” This change of plans has led Machado to point out the “deep contradictions within the regime.” “Their erratic behavior is another demonstration of how they are divided inside,” he said.

The opposition leader has indicated that after the event she has contusions and bruises on different parts of the body. Likewise, the man who was driving the motorcycle on which he had left the demonstration was wounded by a bullet in the leg and was taken to prison.

Ask Edmundo González not to travel to the country

Although Edmundo González had assured that he would travel to Venezuela this Friday to take office as president, In the end it has not been like that. Maduro, for his part, who had also assured that he would be sworn in as president of the country, received the presidential sash in an event in the National Assembly surrounded by authorities and representatives from more than a hundred countries.

Regarding this, Machado, who has been in contact with Edmundo González in recent days, has announced that the opponent He will go to Venezuela to be sworn in as president “at the right time” and “when the conditions are right.” In this sense, he specified that they have decided that “it is not convenient”: “I have asked him not to do it now because his integrity is fundamental for the defeat of the regime and the transition to democracy.”

“The regime has not only closed the airspace, but has also activated anti-aircraft defense,” he recalled when pointing out the reasons why González has not been able to return to Venezuela. “Maduro will not be able to govern by force a Venezuela that decided to be free. Our country is more united than ever in its political leadership and in its homes. Yesterday we showed that we are not afraid,” he noted.

“Today Maduro consolidates a coup d’état”

On the other hand, the opposition leader has denounced that Maduro has consolidated “a coup d’état against Venezuelans and the world.” “They decided to cross the red line that makes the violation of the national Constitution official. They trample on our Constitution, Maduro violates the Constitution, Furthermore, flanked by the dictators of Cuba and Nicaragua. This says it all,” Machado warned, referring to the presidents of both countries, Miguel Díaz-Canel and Daniel Ortega, who attended the Chavista inauguration.

Machado, who claims the electoral victory of former ambassador Edmundo González Urrutia in the elections last July, has expressed that this Friday Maduro has made a wrong decision. “He didn’t put the (presidential) band on his chest, he put it on his ankle like a shackle, that every day will put more pressure on him,” he argued.