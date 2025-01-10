01/10/2025



Updated at 9:39 p.m.





The Entrecanales family, owner of 55% of Acciona’s share capital through different companies, will not extend the agreement regarding preferential acquisition rights over company shares upon expiration, which will expire on July 14, 2026.

This has been communicated to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) by Tussen de Grachten BV, one of the companies based in the Netherlands through which it carries 29.02% of its participation. The other firm is Wit Europese Investering (WEI), which owns 26.10% of the group.

“The decision not to extend the agreement again tacitly, with a notice period of eighteen months, does not presuppose intention or will on the part of the reference shareholders bound by said agreement to dispose of their shareholdings,” the information states. relevant sent to supervisor.

“On the contrary, Tussen expresses its firm commitment to Acciona’s business projectits alignment with the strategy followed by the company, and its trust and support for its administrators and management team,” he adds.









Tussen de Grachten, which translated into Spanish means ‘Between channels’, is the company controlled by the Entrecanales Franco family branch, heirs of the former vice president of Acciona Juan Entrecanales Azcárate. The current executive vice president of the company is Juan Ignacio Entrecanales Franco.

For its part, WEI belongs to the Entrecanales Domecq, heirs of José María Entrecanales, also former vice president of the company. José Manuel Entrecanales Domecq is the current president and CEO of Acciona.