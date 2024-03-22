Daniel Muñoz is still there, at Wembley, with his leg stretched out, with his perfect acrobatics, taking his heroic shot so that the ball burst into the goal, so that it entered the net with fire, to finish with honors the work that James and that Diaz continued, so that Colombia defeated Spain with that great goal 1-0 in London and continued his triumphant march and invites. A victory of those that excites.

This Colombia does not believe in anyone. It doesn't shrink with the big ones. In a true test by fire, he showed that he is a team that knows how to win. It went from a dull first half, without light, without a drop of brilliance, a first half with a Colombia dedicated to defending itself well, to resisting the Spanish offensive, to becoming a giant team, raised from the ground to devour its rival, to show that it has football, that it has magic, that it has an increasingly solid structure.

