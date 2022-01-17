The dream of Maria Camila Osorio finished very quickly Australian Open. The Colombian had a worthy presentation against the defending champion, the Japanese Naomi Osaka, but could not achieve the feat. He lost with partials 6-3, 6-3.

(You may be interested in: Novak Djokovic without a vaccine: To what extent does he endanger his career?)

Osorio started the match badly, she looked nervous, playing against the former world number one and on center court at the Australian Open.

Osaka quickly took control and took a 5-0 lead. It seemed like a nightmare for the Colombian, but she managed to recover. However, he fell 6-3 in the first set, in 31 minutes of play.

Osorio put up a fight

Naomi Osaka, in the game against Osorio.

The second set started more evenly. However, the girl from Cucuta had ups and downs and double faulted in the third game.

(Also read: Juan Fernando Quintero and Andrés Colorado: the goals of the National Team, video)

Osaka capitalized on her power and experience. He took over the game.

But Osorio did not give up, once again he showed his best tennis and went down 4-3 in the second set.

But in the end, the Japanese imposed her rhythm, with her attack and her speed and thus took the second set, 6-3.

At the end of the game, Osaka had words of praise for Osorio: “She played well, she fought for every point, she has good quality and I think we will see her many times playing on this court,” she said.

SPORTS

more sports news

-New news from Naples about Ospina’s injury

-James Rodríguez: Will you return to Everton after the departure of ‘Rafa’ Benítez?

-Gio Moreno returns to the National: the entire bag of League players