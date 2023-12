Saturday, December 23, 2023, 00:45







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The story of María Callas, we all know, ends very badly. You say to yourself out loud: no, life can't be that unfair.

María was born in the United States. Her father, George Kalogeropoulos, owned a pharmaceutical business in Manhattan's Greektown. Her mother…

This content is exclusive for subscribers