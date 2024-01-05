“We didn't say this was going to make it to the Oscars,” Margot Robbie responded in an extensive interview with Variety. The actress and producer introduced her company LuckyChap with which she produced Barbie, the highest-grossing film in history directed by a woman. “But the fact that we go to the Golden Globes and all that? I really didn't see it coming. “I’m not trying to be modest.”

According to Variety, Robbie and the director Greta Gerwig They predicted their film would gross $1 billion at the box office. Even so, It took them a while to convince Warner Bros. and Mattel. “When you're in that production meeting on set and everyone's telling you not to trust that crazy decision, and all the past compositions are telling you, 'No, play it safe right now; don't take this leap', you have to be brave and keep taking that leap. There was a fork in the road and we fully supported our filmmaker and something really good happened. It could have been very easy to play it safe and do what 'should' work, but that's when you start doing mediocre things.”

But her production company's first triumph, in terms of awards, was with I, Tonya (2017) with the Oscar for best supporting actress for Allison Janney. “It was one of the best moments of my life. There's a really specific satisfaction in sitting there and saying, 'I played a part in seeing that person flourish,'” Robbie says. The magazine describes her as “a producer not only in name,” because she asks that every email from the company be copied and participates in the filming budgets.

With I, Tonya, Birds of Prey and Promising Young Woman he won two awards Oscar of six nominations for his production company. Now, the latest release being talked about is Saltburn, which premiered on Amazon. “It didn't seem as impactful in the script, because Emerald (Fennell) immerses you in a world very quickly. And I think there's something intentionally unpleasant and satisfying about the place you arrive at in Saltburn. She gets into your brain and takes advantage of the most depraved parts of it, so that you are complicit in the story.”

Robbie says she and her partners (husband Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara) have no problems choosing films. “We have to be very clear about why we started the company and what will always be our north star. “We set out to break barriers with and for female talent, and if it's not a project that could potentially achieve that, then it's not for us.”

In the midst of the nominations and box office records, he discards the request for a sequel to the film about the most famous doll in the world. “It's funny, that knee-jerk reaction these days that everyone immediately asks about a sequel. I don't think it was like that 20 years ago. This was not designed to be a trilogy. We want to make more movies that have the effect that Barbie has. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an incredible filmmaker and a big budget? I want to do that”.

