The movie ‘Barbie’ has been sweeping the box office with only four days since it hit theaters. Margot Robbie, who plays the blonde doll, predicted a large sum of money for the live action of Greta Gerwig. In addition, the Australian actress convinced Warner Bros to produce the film by mentioning that it could be just as successful as ‘Jurassic Park’. What exactly did Margot Robbie tell the producers?

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Barbie’ full movie in Spanish FREE ONLINE, [ESTRENO] streaming: where and when can it be SEE?

How did Margot Robbie convince Warner Bros to make the movie ‘Barbie’?

Margot Robbie helped Greta Gerwig convince Warner to make the ‘Barbie’ movie. Photo: Getty Images

The anecdote arose in one of the meetings between Greta Gerwig and Warner Bros to give the green light to the project ‘Barbie’ in live action. in the meeting, margot robbie He was also present and was the key piece for the production company to decide once and for all to make the film.

“I think my point at the greenlight meeting was that studios have done a lot when they’ve been brave enough to pair a great idea with a visionary director. And I think I told them I was going to make $1 billion, maybe it was overselling, but we had a movie to make,” actress Margot Robbie confessed.

YOU CAN SEE: MAX STEEL in ‘Barbie’? This is the truth behind the VIRAL scene on TikTok [VIDEO]

How much is ‘Barbie’ grossing at the box office?

‘Barbie’ is conquering the box office worldwide. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

‘Barbie’has become the film directed by a woman with the best opening weekend gross in 2023: more than337 million dollarsWorldwide. This figure even exceeds the total box office of productions recently released as‘Flash’and‘Indiana Jones: The Dial of Fate’.

#Margot #Robbie #convinced #Warner #Barbie #exorbitant #profit #quotYou #millions #dollarsquot