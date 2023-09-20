«We are going to be inflexible. “I will not accept any further delay in the delivery of the S-80 submarine by Navantia,” the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, made clear this Wednesday during her visit to the General Air Academy of San Javier to inaugurate the military course. Ella Robles assured that she has no evidence that the public shipyard is going to miss the delivery deadline for the steel monohull submersible, scheduled with the Ministry for November. The minister expressed her intention to contact Navantia, although she indicated that “the latest information, from 10 days ago, is that everything was going as planned.”

“Not only do I have no evidence, but for the Ministry of Defense it is a requirement that the submarine be delivered before the end of the year and I want to believe that Navantia will fulfill its commitment,” he assured. «I do not accept any more delays. We understand that security is fundamental, and I think there is already quite a delay,” he stated about the deadline agreed with the naval company. “I appeal to Navantia, which I am sure will fulfill its commitment,” said Robles about the submarine destined to become the crowning glory of the Spanish naval industry, for which the public company is looking for new clients in other countries.

During the official opening of the course in the Defense centers, which this year was held at the San Javier military base, the minister reminded the 133 new students – of which 22 are women – that “we are living a war of special brutality, with the civilian population massacred, so the work of NATO defense with the Spanish Armed Forces is very important.

Among the priorities set at the recent meeting of the Ramstein group, the NATO Contact team for the defense of Ukraine, is the demining of the invaded territory. «We are doing training courses, because everything is mined. We have received 80 Ukrainian soldiers with terrible amputations due to mine explosions, who are receiving prostheses,” explained the minister.

In this objective, he pointed out “the essential role of Cartagena in all areas of Defense”, since the Mine Action Force is based in the port city. The Ministry has sent a field hospital and medical supplies to care for those injured in “combats that are being especially cruel.”

In his message to the new ensign students of the AGA, he pointed out as an example “the men and women on special missions”, such as those who “have helped in the search for those who died in the earthquake in Morocco, also supporting those who had lost their loved ones.

At the AGA, the 80th anniversary of the Air Force officer school coincides with the first course that fully integrates the integrated training system of the Pilatus aircraft. Robles had a special memory for the student and teachers who died in the three plane accidents in 2019 and 2020. “I have experienced moments of pain, excitement and hope in this Academy,” she stated.

Teachers and students star at the start of the course



Minister Robles was at the San Javier military base with a beginning of the course starring the teachers and students from the different training centers of the Armed Forces. On a screen, greetings were received from the directors and training managers of the Navy and Army academies, in Zaragoza, where Princess Leonor has begun her study plan for the three armies this year, which will take her within two years to the AGA. From each military training center, a classroom could be seen with a teacher and a student, as examples of “female references in all army jobs, at the highest professional level and with proven solvency to develop their own leadership model,” as indicated Lieutenant General Enrique Jesús Briosca, head of the Personnel Command.

This year, 457 students enter the Armed Forces training centers, including more than a hundred women. Currently, female students in military schools make up 15% of the total.