The survey is based on Fandom’s Franchise Factor Score, which uses data from the company’s network, which has more than 350 million unique monthly users.

Still relating to the video game sector, they follow The Last of Us (eighth position global), Fallout (ninth position global) and Elden Ring (eleventh position global).

The Fandom company has published the results of a survey related to most famous series of the world of entertainment in 2023 . The series emerged among the videogame ones The Elder Scrolls which reached fourth place globally, just below One Piece, Marvel and Star Wars.

The ranking

The ranking of the most famous series

Let’s see the ranking of the 25 most famous series or brands in the gaming industry in 2023:

Star Wars Marvel one piece Elder Scrolls Harry Potter Barbie Yellowstone The Last of Us Fallout Disney Elden Ring John Wick Grand Theft Auto Final Fantasy Naruto Zelda A.D League of Legends Star Trek Shadow & Bone Pokémon SpongeBob Resident Evil Witcher The Walking Dead

One was published along with the survey study which reveals how 64% of gamers and 69% of the public prefer to play or watch content linked to established series, instead of trying something new. In short, similar to old ladies who watch their favorite show every evening.

57% of fans love prequels and sequels, while 53% love spin-offs. 36% also said they were interested in remakes or remasters of video games.

Furthermore, 72% of respondents said they were more interested in cross-media adaptations, such as the Super Mario Bros. film and The Last of Us TV series, rather than new intellectual properties. In short, the modern public is generally conservative when it comes to entertainment consumption, as it also emerges from the 40% who want a strong connection between the adaptations and the original works and the 34% who prefer to see the original authors also involved.