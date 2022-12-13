Singer Margareth Menezes confirmed this Tuesday (13) that she will be the new Minister of Culture in the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The folder will once again have the status of a ministry, after becoming a special secretariat during the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government.

“I thank President Lula for his trust, knowing that it will be a great challenge and an enormous responsibility. We will work tirelessly to rebuild the culture of our country!”, he published on his Twitter.

🇧🇷Haddad confirms Gabriel Galípolo as executive secretary at the Ministry of Finance

I thank President Lula for his trust, being certain that it will be a great challenge and an enormous responsibility. We will work tirelessly to rebuild our country’s Culture! pic.twitter.com/bf6lc2VwMF — Margareth Menezes (@MagaAfroPop) December 13, 2022

The future minister confirmed that she accepted the invitation in an interview at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, where the transitional government is being held.

Pioneer of Axé Music

The 60-year-old from Salvador was one of the pioneers of Axé Music in Brazil. In 1987 she was invited to record the song “Faraó – Divindade do Egypt”, which sold more than 100,000 copies and was the first samba reggae recorded in the country.

With her career consolidated in Brazil, she was invited by David Byrne, from the Talking Heads group, to open his shows on the tour of his album “Rei Momo”, in 1990. In the same year, his album “Ellegibô” was chosen by the magazine Rolling Stone as one of the top five World Music albums of the year. The future minister also received two Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations.

Margareth was also elected as one of the most influential black personalities in the world by Mipad (Most Influential People of African Descent), an institution that is endorsed by the World Health Organization (UNO).

political life

In parallel with her musical career and as an actress, Margareth also has a trajectory linked to social projects. In 2004, she founded the NGO Fábrica Cultural, which offers training to young people through art, education and culture. A year later, in 2005, she also founded Afropop Brasileiro, an institution that was born to celebrate black culture in Brazil.