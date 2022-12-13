The delivery ceremony to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the diploma that accredits him as president-elect of Brazil was disrupted on Monday night – early yesterday morning in Spain – by serious acts of vandalism by followers of the outgoing president, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro. While at the headquarters of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) the progressive leader received the act in front of 300 guests, in the streets of Brasilia a crowd of protesters set fire to eight vehicles, including five buses. The exalted, who demand a coup that prevents the inauguration on January 1, also destroyed building facades, demolished traffic signals and burned trash cans in the hotel zone where Lula was staying.

The security forces had to use tear gas to try to control the situation. As a result, a 67-year-old person required medical attention. “The action of the Military Police focused on the dispersal of the demonstrators to avoid a further escalation of spirits,” said the Secretariat of Public Security of Brasilia.

The incidents originated around a police station after the arrest of an indigenous Bolsonaro ideology. José Acácio Serere Xavante had been arrested by order of the Supreme Court and at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office under the accusation of instigating protests of a coup nature.

The president of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, an ally of Bolsonaro, repudiated this Tuesday “the violence” unleashed in Brasilia by radicals related to the president and asked to reinforce security. The president of the National Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco, also did the same.