The scene in which Wakana Gojo measures Marin Kitagawa in the anime of My Dress Up Darling It is one of the key moments of this, and now fans will be able to remember it thanks to a new figure.

This item, which is produced by Aniplex, is made in 1/7 scale and is 190mm tall including its base. This figurine reflects Marin’s appearance when she is wearing the yellow flowered swimsuit in the series.

However, it is also accompanied by a base made up of the futons from Wakana’s room, which are folded, and are on a tatami.

We recommend: My Dress Up Darling: Daring cosplay by Marin Kitagawa to say goodbye to summer well.

Next to her can be seen a pillow, her handbag and the clothes she was wearing, folded and ready to put on.

To promote this figure Aniplex published a trailer which unfortunately has a region lock. But there is the version on Twitter that allows you to take a good look at it.

Font: Aniplex.

The price of this figure of Marin Kitagawa from My Dress Up Darling in a bikini is 22,000 yen, around $3,185 pesos at the current exchange rate.

Reservations to get it are open in the place of Aniplex + and they will continue like this until January 9, 2023. As for his departure, it will be in December 2023.

Obviously, this price does not include shipping costs or payment of customs taxes, which will surely generate this article.

Font: Aniplex.

What is the story of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo in My Dress-Up Darling?

This figure of Marin Kitagawa in My Dress Up Darling it only reflects part of his history with Wakana Gojo. They are both schoolmates but he keeps his craft of assembling and dressing traditional Japanese dolls a secret.

Wakana doesn’t know what her teammates would do if they knew what she was doing. Especially since he had a bad experience when he was a child. Luckily Marin is a very different person.

Font: Aniplex.

When she discovers his hobby, she encourages him to continue, and incidentally, reveals that she is a fan of cosplay. They both share their respective dreams and Marin Kitagawa asks if she could help him become a cosplayer.

Font: Aniplex.

Wakana Gojo accepts and this is how he begins to make costumes for her. But everything has a beginning so to start he has to measure up to Marin. It is precisely what this new figure is based on.

In addition to My Dress Up Darling we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.