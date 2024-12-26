José Manuel García-Margallo has been today in ‘Everything is a lie‘(Four) and has spoken loud and clear in relation to the speech by King Felipe VI on Christmas Evehis traditional Christmas speech. The MEP has stated that, for him, “It is one of the best I have heard in a long time and I think there are reviews that have been written before listening to it”. He commented this in direct reference to Pablo Echenique, who was on set as a guest.

García-Margallo has elaborated on this, pointing out that what has generated the most comments is the fact that he has treated “immigration as a problem. They are saying that it is the speech of the bewitched but wow, what it seems is that sometimes Vox and other parties did not like the allusion to immigration or climate change. Nor the one who called for national consensus.

Echenique He has not remained on the sidelines and has responded to the former Minister of Foreign Affairs. He criticized that, in his opinion, “it has once again stood out for its ambiguities. It has not specified anything, beyond avoiding problems that are worrying, proposed, but without going off script or using some adjective that is thicker than the next. It only surprised me, and in that I think like you – in reference to Margallo – regarding the matter of migration. I was very surprised and worried…” Asked why he was “concerned,” he noted that his arguments and agenda are “the same as those used by Vox. And let’s see, what everyone says is that the King is right-wing. “Felipe VI touched all the buttons of the extreme right,” he added.

Marta Flichat the head of ‘Everything is a Lie’ this Thursday, asked if the speech is written more since Operettafrom Moncloa, if it is a mix. To this, José Manuel García-Margallo has responded that “it is fundamentally written in Zarzuela. In fact, I know the person who does the draft. In any case – he insisted again – I think it was magnificent.









In TEM have analyzed both the scenery and the gestures of the King Felipe VI. For this they have had Patrycia Centeno, an expert in non-verbal communication, live. This has highlighted that there is a certain contradiction on the topic of the economy, between what he says, “which is living in promising times,” and what he was expressing in words. The same about what he has commented about housing problems, with gestures that seem like it is something “obvious but something that is somewhat distant.” And so much so, because he is in a palace giving a speech.