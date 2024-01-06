However, it's also a business strategy that has put the tech giant in murky waters: According to a recent report, an antitrust investigation is nearing its end and could result in a lawsuit in the second half of this year.

The consolidated Apple model represents one of its main ones strength factors which gradually encourages users to invest thousands of dollars in the experience of its products.

A decision regarding Apple's control over software and hardware could come by mid-year. The Apple ecosystem “traps consumers”, according to the United States Department of Justice .

A very bad moment

Apple often receives criticism for its closed systems, including when it comes to payment networks

Several large companies such as Meta, Spotify, Beeper, Tile and others have cooperated with antitrust investigators.

However, the final decision on possible legal action is still pending.

It is important that Apple has the opportunity to present its point of view, even if so far it has not been called to defend its position with a view to the possible initiation of a trial.

According to the report, the Justice Department's actions will depend on Apple's response to European Union regulations related toAdopting USB-C interface and other requirements.

To date, Apple has followed the rules by adopting the “standard” charging port on the entire iPhone 15 series, but there is still the problem of implementing a system that allows the use of third-party app stores in different regions. Criticism comes not only from Europe, but also from the East.

It's not an easy start to the year for the world's best-known company, so it will be interesting to see how things develop in the coming weeks and months.