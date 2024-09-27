New employment problems for Marelli in Italy. After having closed the dispute at the Crevalcore site, the automotive company is now once again resorting to social safety nets for its factory in Bologna in via del Timavo where the Propulsion Solutions division is located. Marelli will resort to layoffs for nine weeks, starting from 21 October, involving approximately 200 employees out of a total of 526 people employed on the site.

The redundancy fund for Marelli in Bologna

The CIG measure provides for a reduction in the working week, going from 40 to 32 hours. The reaction of the workers and employees was immediate, who decided to call a one-hour strike in front of the factory. The workers’ representatives were quick to express their disappointment: “The layoffs are motivated by a drop in work and orders, but there was no drop, we didn’t lose a job,” Fim, Fiom, Uilm and Aqcf (Association of former FIA managers, bosses and employees) commented. “We believe it is very serious that once again the costs of the automotive crisis are being passed on to workers. Bologna, in recent years, has faced a heavy reduction in staff, no restoration of turnover, cancellation of consultancy contracts, disposal of holidays in the current year and finally redundancy”.

Fear of relocation

The biggest fears are for the relocation of production, with rumors that activities would be moved to India or Brazil. However, the trade unions are also concerned about a reduction in the workforce that has occurred systematically in recent years: “From 2019 to today the number of employees has been halved. This year we were promised that hires would be made to replace the departed staff. They have never been done.”