He Liverpool He returned to play, for several parts of the game, the rock and roll that his fans like in Anfield Road and took a key victory in his title aspirations in the Premier League: beat 3-1 Burnley with a goal from the Colombian Luis Diaz.

Those led by Jürgen Klopp came into the game under pressure, after Manchester City's victory against Everton (2-0), which allowed Pep Guardiola's team to climb, partially, to the top of the Premier League.

However, it did not weigh on the Reds, although at times they failed to show their best game. The losses once again disrupted Klopp's team, which was without several of its stars such as Alisson Becker, Ibrahim Konaté, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szobozlai and Mohamed Salah.

The weight of the attack fell on the Colombian Luis Díaz, the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez and the Portuguese Diogo Jota, who responded to the confidence of the German coach and each one did their part in the victory with a goal.

Liverpool did not start in the best way, as they looked a bit imprecise and lacked rhythm in the midfield. But in the 31st minute of the first half, after an improvement in his game, he managed to open the scoring through a set piece.

Jota, with his usual mischief in the area, broke away from his marker in the corner kick and with total solitude headed and scored the first goal of the English afternoon.

The joy was short-lived, minutes later, defender Dara O'Shea scored the goal of the 1-1 draw at Anfield Road and changed what Jürgen Klopp had prepared for his team at half-time.

Luis Díaz unlocked the game

The second half started differently for Liverpool, who put more pressure and forced Burley to play close to their area. In the 52nd minute, Colombian Luis Díaz unbalanced the balance and gave his team the win with a goal from the top scorer.

The guajiro prowled the area, made a short dive to gain position for his mark and entering at the near post he headed a cross from Harvey Elliot to break the defensive wall proposed by Vincent Kompany and score the partial 2-1.