The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is setting up a new unit to protect people. The unit will be about 250 men and is mainly intended to strengthen the security system. That is under pressure because there is according to the service more and more people need to be protected. The new unit will, among other things, provide security for ministers, public prosecutors, lawyers and judges in the Netherlands. If necessary, the new team can also be deployed abroad.

Protecting people is now part of the National Police, in the Surveillance and Security system, but the pressure on the team is great because so many people have to be protected. The new unit of the Marechaussee should provide some relief. The fact that more security is needed has several causes, according to the Marechaussee. On the one hand, there are threats from terrorists, but also from criminal circles. In addition, the hardening in society and the increased unrest surrounding the corona measures and farmers’ protests play a role.

The Ministry of Justice and Security has earmarked millions of euros for the National Police, the Public Prosecution Service, the NCTV and the Marechaussee to strengthen the Surveillance and Security service. The first class of the new unit will start training in January, which will last twelve weeks, and will consist of people from the Marechaussee itself. The aim is to train five classes in 2024 and 2025.